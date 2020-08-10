Goldberg, Bret Hart, and several others react to the passing of WWE legend Kamala

WWE legend James 'Kamala' Harris passed away this afternoon at 70. Kamala garnered fame courtesy his appearances in WWE during the late 80s and early 90s. Portraying the character of a savage from Uganda, Kamala's mere appearance was enough to instill fear in the audience who came to watch the shows. He did stand out compared to the other Superstars at that time.

In addition to his WWE stints, Kamala wrestled for several other promotions, including Mid-South Wrestling, World Championship Wrestling, and USWA. Kamala was forced to have his leg amputated in late 2011, due to complications that arose from diabetes. Mere months later, his other leg was amputated as well.

Kamala had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday

Kamala tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and was soon taken to a hospital. He passed away this afternoon due to a cardiac arrest. The wrestling world took to Twitter to react to his passing. Here are tweets from several WWE and other pro-wrestling personalities, including Goldberg, Bret "The Hitman" Hart, and Jim Ross.

WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70.https://t.co/d0kGY4GcTO — WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2020

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of wrestling legend James “Kamala” Harris, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.#RIPKamala pic.twitter.com/kYMMusLJXJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 10, 2020

GOD BLESS THE KAMALA HE ALWAYS PUT ON A SHOW FOR THE FANS GOOD BIG MAN WHO WORKED THE GIMMICK BETTER THEN MOST IT BREAK MY HEART #ripkamala pic.twitter.com/8hFybhctSq — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) August 10, 2020

The Ugandan Warrior Kamala was an amazing performer

I enjoyed all of his stuff

A character like that can never exist in todays world

Sad to hear his passing pic.twitter.com/HbkJJYozAU — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) August 9, 2020

I’m heartbroken to hear of the passing away of Big Jim Harris, aka Kamala. I met Jim in 1981 in Croydon, close to London England where he was breaking in as The Mississippi Mauler working with Big Daddy Crabtree. I… https://t.co/MhOpY4aJsR — Bret Hart (@BretHart) August 10, 2020

Sorry to hear a legend has passed. I had the pleasure of meeting Kamala couple of times always a tremendously nice man. #RIPKamala pic.twitter.com/4QgYJ2oMV6 — TAZ (@OfficialTAZ) August 10, 2020

Advertisement

Saddened to hear the news of the passing of the great #Kamala....... first wrestler I had the pleasure of seeing live. I was a believer. 👊🙏 — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) August 10, 2020

We are saddened to learn of the passing of Kamala. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/7wGbDdc8NS — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 10, 2020

Rest in Peace Kamala! Just as much as he was a scary in ring, he was a sweetheart in real life. He informed me I had knocked out a tooth on a clothesline. After I apologized profusely he informed me he was set to get it pulled anyway and I saved him $30 lol Rest easy my friend... pic.twitter.com/Sd2x1HKo0R — Brian Heffron aka The Blue Meanie (@BlueMeanieBWO) August 10, 2020

A character that you created and a nice, nice man.



Athletic Big Man...



RIPKAMALA🙏 https://t.co/3OWHehBLWg — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) August 10, 2020

The entire Sportskeeda community sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of James 'Kamala' Harris.