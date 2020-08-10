Goldberg, Bret Hart, and several others react to the passing of WWE legend Kamala

WWE legend James 'Kamala' Harris passed away this afternoon at 70. Kamala garnered fame courtesy his appearances in WWE during the late 80s and early 90s. Portraying the character of a savage from Uganda, Kamala's mere appearance was enough to instill fear in the audience who came to watch the shows. He did stand out compared to the other Superstars at that time.
In addition to his WWE stints, Kamala wrestled for several other promotions, including Mid-South Wrestling, World Championship Wrestling, and USWA. Kamala was forced to have his leg amputated in late 2011, due to complications that arose from diabetes. Mere months later, his other leg was amputated as well.
Kamala had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday
Kamala tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday and was soon taken to a hospital. He passed away this afternoon due to a cardiac arrest. The wrestling world took to Twitter to react to his passing. Here are tweets from several WWE and other pro-wrestling personalities, including Goldberg, Bret "The Hitman" Hart, and Jim Ross.
The entire Sportskeeda community sends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of James 'Kamala' Harris.Published 10 Aug 2020, 10:05 IST