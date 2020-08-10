Kamala's wife shares details on his passing; WWE Legend had tested positive for COVID-19

As previously reported, WWE legend James 'Kamala' Harris has passed away. The news broke out when WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler took to Twitter and announced the passing of the former WWE Superstar.

Now, ESPN's Jason King has posted an update regarding Kamala's passing on his official Twitter handle. King stated that he spoke with the fallen legend's wife and learned that Kamala had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. Harris seemingly contracted the virus while making one of his weekly visits to the dialysis center.

Kamala was admitted to a hospital soon after, and seemed fine this morning. He went into cardiac arrest in the afternoon and passed away. Check out the tweet below:

Spoke w/ Kamala’s wife. He tested positive Wednesday for COVID which he likely contracted from one of his numerous weekly visits to the dialysis center. Was hospitalized Wednesday night & seemed fine & in good spirits this morning. Went into cardiac arrest & passed this afternoon — Jason King (@JasonKingBR) August 10, 2020

WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70.https://t.co/d0kGY4GcTO — WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic is still going strong and has claimed more than 700,000 lives across the world so far. The crisis originated in Wuhan, China, and soon turned into a global emergency, forcing nations to go into lockdown. The case-count has surpassed the 20 million mark, and things certainly aren't looking good at the moment.

Kamala was one of the most intimidating Superstars to ever step foot in a WWE ring. The peak of his career came in 1986-87, when he took on Hulk Hogan on various occasions with the latter's WWE Championship on the line.

The Sporteskeeda community extends its heartfelt condolences to the family of James Harris.