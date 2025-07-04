Goldberg brings up huge Hulk Hogan shock before Saturday Night's Main Event

Goldberg is set to call it a day at Saturday Night's Main Event as he will face Gunther in his last match ever. Prior to that, he brought up a huge Hulk Hogan shock.

Goldberg is no stranger to Hulk Hogan. The two legends crossed paths in WCW, and on July 6, it will be the 27th anniversary of their iconic clash. We're talking about the incredible night when Hulk Hogan was dethroned on Nitro in a WCW World Title match.

Goldberg posted a video reminiscing about the shocking night when he dethroned Hulk Hogan. The impact of that moment in wrestling history cannot be understated:

The significance of Goldberg's incredible night in Atlanta in 1998

While those watching wrestling in the late 1990s likely know this as a defining moment in their fandom (and perhaps even their lives), many of the younger generation of fans aren't aware of the significance of that night on July 6, 1998.

For starters, it created the record of the largest crowd in WCW history, with a whopping attendance of 41,412. While that may not seem much by modern standards, it's important to note that this was an episode of Nitro and not a pay-per-view. To put such a massive match like Goldberg vs. Hulk Hogan on free TV was a huge risk, but it paid off massively.

It was also in Goldberg's hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, in the iconic Georgia Dome. The legend who is now set to retire was still a hot up-and-comer back then, and it was a clash between the meteoric rising star and the biggest name the industry had ever seen in Hulk Hogan.

What many forget is that Gunther's upcoming opponent was also the United States Champion at the time, and he had retained his title earlier that night against Scott Hall. To then go up and defeat Hulk Hogan the way he did led to one of the biggest reactions ever, and to many fans in the 1990s, this was the peak of the Monday Night Wars.

It has been nearly 27 years since that big moment, and the fact that it lives on tells you how important it truly was. Prior to becoming the WCW World Heavyweight Champion, the Georgia-native went on what can only be described as a Mike Tyson-esque run. People never tuned in to watch him put on technical classics like Bret Hart, but they were drawn to his ability to destroy his opponents in a ruthless, one-sided manner. His WCW Title was in the thick of his undefeated streak.

