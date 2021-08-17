Goldberg praises WWE RAW star but calls him a "pr*ck"

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has praised Riddle for working hard to make it in the pro wrestling business, but he also shared his belief that the WWE RAW star is a "pr*ck".

In an interview with DAZN, Goldberg stated that he knows Riddle is passionate about the business, and he praised the RAW star's good work ethic. The WCW legend was also asked whether he has any interest in facing Riddle, and confirmed that he does.

"The guy has put in a lot of fr*ckin hard work and a lot of hard work, and he's dedicated his life to this business," said Goldberg. "Whether I like him as a human being or not, I have to understand and appreciate his passion for the business and his work ethic. Because he works hard and that I appreciate as an athlete and as a human. Is he a pr*ck sometimes? Absolutely. But that's him. That's his character, and so am I."

In the interview, Goldberg also made it clear that he would like to face John Cena and Universal Champion Roman Reigns at some point.

Riddle on his recent backstage conversation with Goldberg

Awesome job bro, you’re already bleeding and the match hasn’t even started #WWESSD pic.twitter.com/Ovzh3t64Tq — matthew riddle (@SuperKingofBros) June 7, 2019

Riddle recently revealed that he had an amicable conversation with Goldberg backstage in WWE.

Riddle and Goldberg had a real-life feud after the former ridiculed the legend's moveset. Still, the WWE RAW star indicated that their feud might be over now.

"So I gave him a little handshake and he went out and challenged Bobby and then he was coming out, through Gorilla again and I was like, 'Hey Goldberg, good stuff,'" Riddle recalled. "And as he gave me a fist bump, he says, 'I only need two moves,' so I was like, 'Oh man, the guy's still got it.'"

Goldberg returned to WWE RAW last month, and he will face WWE Champion Bobby Lashley at this weekend's SummerSlam pay-per-view.

Would you be interested in seeing a match between Riddle and Goldberg? Sound off in the comments below.

