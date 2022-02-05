Goldberg challenges Roman Reigns for WWE Universal Championship on SmackDown

Goldberg returned to tonight's WWE SmackDown to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal championship.

The show opened with Paul Heyman explaining his actions as to why he cost Brock Lesnar the championship match against Bobby Lashley at the Royal Rumble and why he has once again aligned with Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

After ridiculing The Beast Incarnate, Heyman told the audience that Reigns offered him acknowledgment, and that is why he is once again back with the Tribal Chief on the blue brand.

However, they were interrupted by the music of Goldberg hitting the arena. The Hall of Famer entered the ring and confronted Reigns.

Goldberg made it clear that he wants to face The Head of The Table for the Universal Championship at the WWE Premium Live Event, Elimination Chamber in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

While the match against Goldberg has not yet been officially announced, Reigns facing Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in Arlington, Texas, to defend the Universal Championship has already been confirmed.

However, before he faces Reigns at The Showcase of the Immortals, Lesnar will have the chance to reclaim the championship from Lashley when he enters the Elimination Chamber along with four other superstars.

Goldberg's current status in WWE

Goldberg currently has an exclusive deal with WWE where he is contracted to compete in three pay-per-view matches yearly.

This will be the former two-time Universal Champion's first match in 2022.

The last time Goldberg had a match in Vince McMahon's promotion was against Bobby Lashley at the 2021 Crown Jewel event, where he defeated The All Mighty and ended their feud.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, Goldberg also revealed last year that he has only one match left in his current deal. If this stands, Reigns could very well be Goldberg's last opponent if the latter decides to hang up his boots for good.

WWE vs. AEW vs. IMPACT - Who were the top performers according to DDP? Find out right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha