Goldberg reveals how many matches he has left on his current WWE contract, hints at possibly retiring soon

In a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Goldberg revealed that he only has one match left on his current WWE deal.

During the same conversation, the former Universal Champion also opened up about the time he headbutted a door.

Goldberg indicated that he might be completely done after competing in the final match of his contract.

“I’ve got one more match left on my deal, man. Then that’s it. Everybody knows I’ve got one more and then that’s it.” - said Goldberg (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

The last time the WWE Hall of Famer competed in a WWE ring was back at Crown Jewel in 2021. Goldberg defeated former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley to end their heated feud on the main roster.

Goldberg has also shared the ring with Drew McIntyre recently. The former Universal Champion went after the Scotsman and the WWE Title.

Goldberg's experience in Saudi Arabia in 2019 wasn't as successful

Goldberg's latest match in Saudi Arabia against Bobby Lashley went smoothly, as both men had chemistry with one another inside the ring.

However, Goldberg faced The Undertaker at Super ShowDown 2019 in a match that the WWE Universe would rather forget.

During the same interview, the WWE Hall of Famer went on to talk about his experience in Saudi Arabia in 2019. Goldberg stated that he didn't follow his exact routine and only remembers a brutal headbutt he opted to perform before the match.

Prior to his match against The Undertaker, the former WWE Universal Champion did his routine door headbutt but Goldberg struggled throughout his entire match against The Deadman due to this.

“I had been out for a while and you have a routine, everyone has a routine. I had kind of forgotten my routine, but I remembered the headbutt. On the way out, I headbutt the door, and I don't know where I am after that, I have no idea what's going on. I get in the ring and we have the spot where he moves and I hit the turnbuckle. I didn't go out and look at the turnbuckle beforehand,” said Goldberg.

Following his match with The Undertaker in 2019, Goldberg returned to Saudi Arabia to defeat Bray Wyatt at SuperShowdown in 2020. This marked the start of his 2nd reign as Universal Champion.

As things stand, it remains to be seen who Goldberg's final opponent will be and if he will choose to re-sign a new deal with WWE.

