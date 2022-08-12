"I will apologize until the end of my days" - Goldberg claims that his backstage issues with WWE legend were "staged" by others

Goldberg believes that his backstage issues with Chris Jericho were created because of other personalities.

Speaking on Talk is Jericho, he suggested that his issues with Jericho were "staged" by others to create beef with one another and that the two were simply following storylines.

Back in 2014 Jericho in a tweet, called Goldberg his "bro." You can check the tweet below:

Chris Jericho @IAmJericho Let's settle this once & for all. @Goldberg is my bro & I have nothing but respect. Everybody trying to stir the shit can piss off, ya dig? Let's settle this once & for all. @Goldberg is my bro & I have nothing but respect. Everybody trying to stir the shit can piss off, ya dig?

Bill added that he was willing to apologize for it, for as long as required.

"A hundred percent and you know, things in life happen for a reason and I believe that was because of the true animosity you and I had for each other. It was a stage set by other people and we just followed out the storylines. I will apologize to the end of my days for that." said Goldberg [35:00-35:31]

Chris Jericho felt Goldberg was going to "kill" him during their showdown in WCW

Chris Jericho and Goldberg worked alongside each other back in WCW. The two men even had issues back then and at one point, Y2J felt that the WWE Hall of Famer was going to "kill" him.

Speaking on the same edition of Talk is Jericho, Jericho addressed the situation while claiming that he had initially asked for a match against the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion said:

"I remember the WCW thing that we were doing. I was trying to get a match with you or whatever it was and we ended up culminating it in Nassau Coliseum. We actually never had the match but we finally ended it with you spearing me down the aisle, which to this day is one of the most terrifying rides. Like he's already angry, he's gonna kill me. Obviously you didn't." [21:08-21:40]

The former WWE Universal Champion's last match was at this year's Elimination Chamber when he unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Talk Is Jericho and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Ashvinkumar Patil