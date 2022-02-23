“I just squished motherf***ers” - Goldberg compares himself to Mike Tyson

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg recently compared himself to legendary heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson.

Goldberg began his wrestling career with World Championship Wrestling in 1996, following a professional football career. After his debut, he was pushed to the moon, creating a legendary undefeated streak that saw him earn championship gold and mega-star status.

Following the death of WCW, he signed with WWE and would initially have a year-long run which saw him capture the World Heavyweight Championship before departing the company in 2004. He returned to the company in 2016 and was sporadically for special attraction matches.

However, recently, when talking to Dr. Beau Hightower, Bill discussed his legendary winning streak and compared his dominance to that of boxing legend Mike Tyson.

"I think what has made me successful and also made me hated is the thing that is the determining factor. I was the Mike Tyson of wrestling. My goal was to be something completely different. Black tights, black shoes, I didn’t frickin’ talk for six months. I just squished motherf***ckers,” Goldberg said. (H/T WrestleZone)

He did go on to state, though, that he did not intentionally try to emulate anyone and tried to make all his offenses unique.

Roman Reigns recently defeated Goldberg in Saudi Arabia

The former WCW Champion returned to challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE's latest premium live event, Elimination Chamber.

The bout, which was short but impactful, was won by "The Tribal Chief," who will now defend the Universal Title in a winner-takes-all match at WrestleMania 38 against WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

What do you think about the former Universal Champion's comments? Was he the "Iron" Mike Tyson of the professional wrestling world? Share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

