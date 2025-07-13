Goldberg completely misses Gunther with a Spear; potentially injured in last WWE match

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is competing in his retirement match at Saturday Night's Main Event. The legend was part of a scary spot while attempting to hit the Spear on Gunther.

After announcing that he would retire after one last match in 2025, Goldberg returned to WWE TV last month to confront Gunther for last year's insults during Bad Blood and challenged the World Heavyweight Champion. Their match was later confirmed for Saturday Night's Main Event.

At the event, both stars started their match strongly. Although The Ring General always dominates his opponents, this time it was a little different for the former Imperium leader as he was going up against a beast like Goldberg. Even at 58, Da Man put on an incredible display of action.

However, at one point in the match, the former WWE Champion attempted to hit a spear on Gunther, but ended up completely missing his opponent. Bill went headfirst into the barricade. It was a huge injury scare for the legend, but luckily, he could continue the match without too many problems.

The match is yet to finish. Many want to see the Hall of Famer win another title before retiring. It will be interesting to see who will come out on top between Bill Goldberg and Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event.

