Goldberg drops another WWE return tease, sends warning on who's next

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg dropped another tease on social media regarding his potential return. He is set to have one final match in the company later this year, though it's unclear when it's going to happen and who will be his final opponent.

The former WCW star announced on ESPN’s SEC Nation last November that he'll be having his retirement match at some point in 2025. He has been linked to a potential bout against Gunther, but nothing has been confirmed at this point.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, the 58-year-old living legend sent a warning to whoever is next. He shared a clip from 2003 when he answered Rodney Mack's open challenge on WWE RAW.

"Be careful what you ask for," Goldberg wrote.

It's not the first time the former NFL player has dropped hints of his potential return to WWE for his retirement match. He had several posts on his X (fka Twitter) account during WrestleMania week, including lamenting that he never got a rematch against Roman Reigns.

Goldberg has begun training for his return

The last time Goldberg had a match inside the squared circle was at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. He failed to regain the WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns, who defeated him in exactly six minutes inside the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia.

Fast forward to nearly three years since his last match, and the two-time WWE Universal Champion has begun training for his in-ring return. He was at Black Diamond Martial Arts in Boerne, Texas, to get into shape. It's not a wrestling school or gym, but they specialize in MMA and jiu-jitsu.

It will be interesting to see who will be the final opponent for the WWE Hall of Famer. Gunther is seemingly heading for a feud with Pat McAfee after what happened on RAW, though it could technically lead into a match with Goldberg if McAfee decides to find someone to represent him in the ring.

