Goldberg teases potential rematch with Roman Reigns amid retirement speculation

Goldberg potentially teased a rematch against WWE star Roman Reigns amid retirement speculation. Reigns will be competing in a Triple Threat match against CM Punk and Seth Rollins this weekend at WWE WrestleMania 41.

The 58-year-old has not competed in a match since his loss to Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022. Goldberg took to social media to react to a video of himself hitting a Spear on The Tribal Chief during the match and noted that it was a shame they didn't have a rematch. You can check out the video in the Instagram post below.

"Too bad there was never a rematch😤," he wrote.

The legend got into a confrontation with World Heavyweight Champion Gunther last year at Bad Blood and will be competing in his final match at some point this year. Gunther is scheduled to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso at WrestleMania 41.

Goldberg comments on the timeline for his final WWE match

Goldberg recently discussed his physical condition and the timeline for his retirement match.

During an episode of the CarCast podcast, the former Universal Champion stated that his physical condition was improving following lifestyle changes and stem cell therapy. He added that his retirement match would take place sometime this summer but did not reveal the date.

"I feel like a trillion bucks. Whether it's from the stuff that I altered my life prior or the stem cell treatment after a day. I feel like a million bucks, comparatively. You have to be logical, but it's like you're a racehorse again, and you're being held in a stall, and you can't come out for a period of time. I have a match sometime this summer. I don't know exactly when it is, but I know it's coming up and I know at 58 years old I have to be in my underwear in front of everybody and I hold a very high standard of myself," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Goldberg has accomplished a lot during his time as a professional wrestler and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2018. It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Da Man's final match later this year.

