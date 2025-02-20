Goldberg reveals timeline for final WWE match

WWE fans are aware that Goldberg plans to have his retirement match in 2025. Recently, the Hall of Famer also provided a timeframe for his final encounter in the ring.

Da Man's last television appearance was at the 2024 Bad Blood Premium Live Event. He had a heated near-physical confrontation with the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther. Later in November of that year, Bill Goldberg announced his retirement from professional wrestling, claiming he would wrestle one final match at some point in 2025.

During a recent appearance on the CarCast podcast, the former WWE Universal Champion shared his improved physical condition, citing both lifestyle adjustments and stem cell therapy. Goldberg disclosed that his final match would occur sometime during the summer, and noted the challenge of competing at 58:

"I feel like a trillion bucks. Whether it's from the stuff that I altered my life prior or the stem cell treatment after a day. I feel like a million bucks, comparatively. You have to be logical, but it's like you're a racehorse again, and you're being held in a stall, and you can't come out for a period of time. I have a match sometime this summer. I don't know exactly when it is, but I know it's coming up and I know at 58 years old I have to be in my underwear in front of everybody and I hold a very high standard of myself," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

Listen to the entire episode below:

Ex-WWE star says Goldberg doesn't get enough credit for one thing popularized

The Myth's intensity and explosiveness were key factors in his success. A former WWE star argued that Goldberg brought a level of explosiveness to his matches that was unmatched by others.

In an interview with Rewind Recap Relive, Chris Masters stated that this trait is a significant, yet often uncredited, part of what made the Hall of Famer so popular:

"I think one thing that people don't talk about Goldberg enough — you hit the nail in the head with the intensity, but what made him special outside of the obvious was the explosiveness he brought. If you actually watch his wrestling, and if you were watching it not from a work-rate standpoint, but like, explosiveness, he brought that more than anybody and that's what made all his stuff so cool," he said.

Watch the interview below:

As of now, the exact date for Da Man's last in-ring showdown has not been revealed. Fans will have to wait and see which WWE Superstar will be his opponent.

