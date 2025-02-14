Major update on WWE legend Goldberg's health condition

Fans worldwide are eagerly waiting to see Goldberg back on WWE TV for his retirement match. However, it will be a while before Da Man steps back inside the squared circle. An update on his health condition has emerged.

The WCW icon hasn't wrestled since losing to then-Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia a few years ago. After calling out Vince McMahon for backtracking his promise to give him one last match, Goldberg finally fulfilled his wish in the Paul 'Triple H' Levesque era.

The former Universal Champion was brought back during Bad Blood last year to plant the seeds for his final feud against Gunther. However, his status has since been up in the air. The 58-year-old WWE Hall of Famer missed the January 27, 2025, edition of RAW despite much speculation.

A few days later, The Myth revealed that he had a "pretty screwed up shoulder" and he would be getting stem cell treatment before his impending retirement match this year.

Earlier today, Bioxcellerator's official Instagram handle shared a video of Goldberg undergoing stem cell therapy. In the clip, Da Man said he hasn't been himself for ten years and wants to return to his former glory.

In the caption, they quoted Goldberg, saying:

“50% of me is better than 99% of 99% of the f*ckers on the planet, so wait until i’m done here @bioxcellerator -@goldberg95 #athleterecovery #panfreeliving #bioxcellerator," the caption reads.

Will Goldberg miss WWE WrestleMania 41?

All signs point toward Goldberg not competing at The Showcase of the Immortals this year.

With WWE World Heavyweight Champion Gunther set to face Jey Uso, it is unlikely that fans would see Da Man face his future rumored opponent before WrestleMania 41.

However, a surprise appearance from him cannot be completely ruled out. The Myth could confront The Ring General at The Show of Shows regardless of the outcome of his match.

