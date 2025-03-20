Goldberg drops blockbuster tease; 27-year-old WWE star is NEXT!

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg announced late last year that he'll have a retirement match in 2025. It's unclear who will be his last opponent, but he recently named a 27-year-old star as one of his targets.

The last time Goldberg was in the ring was on Feb. 19, 2022, at the Elimination Chamber. He challenged Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship but lost by the referee's decision.

The three-time WWE World Champion was at ringside at Bad Blood last year, getting confronted by Gunther. A potential feud between the two behemoths has been teased, but nothing has come to fruition, though there are still nine months left in 2025.

On The Ariel Helwani Show, Goldberg named several stars he wants to face for his final match. Roman Reigns, Gunther, and John Cena were his options before pointing out that a match against Bron Breakker seemed logical.

"There's so many guys that are so talented and on the cusp of stardom... You know there are possibilities, Bron Breakker, you know? Hell, think about it. It's a logical solution, but it's all in how the powers that be want to make it happen," the Hall of Famer said. [15:53 - 16:16]

The wrestling legend added that he recently underwent stem cell treatment and has not been cleared to return to the ring. However, he confirmed that he will indeed have a farewell match in 2025.

Goldberg believes he doesn't get the credit for inventing the Spear

One of the most common finishers in wrestling right now is the Spear. It was popularized by Goldberg, who used it as a signature move to set up his Jackhammer finisher.

In the same interview with Ariel Helwani, the WCW legend explained his feelings about what people in wrestling think about him.

"If you listen to 90% of the people in the wrestling business and or that are fans of wrestling, not 90%, maybe 78%, I was nothing in the ring. They don't credit me for starting probably the most replicated finishing move in wrestling now," the two-time WWE Universal Champion said. [5:47 - 6:03]

Some of the current stars who used the Spear as a signature or finisher include Roman Reigns, Bron Breakker, Bobby Lashley, Edge, Jey Uso, Charlotte Flair, Moose, and Christian Cage.

