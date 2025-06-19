Goldberg could end up on a stretcher, predicts WWE Hall of Famer, at Saturday Night's Main Event

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has a monumental task as he heads towards his final match at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta against Gunther. Meanwhile, Rikishi predicted a gruesome ending for Da Man when he comes face-to-face with The Ring General.

Gunther taunted Goldberg and his family last year when the company hosted Bad Blood in Atlanta, and the WWE Hall of Famer was in attendance for the event. Now, the management decided to put the title back on The Ring General for a match against Da Man at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta, which would be the veteran's final wrestling match.

Speaking on the Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, Rikishi showcased support for the new champion and told him to enjoy the success of being the top guy and the match with the WWE Hall of Famer. Moreover, he predicted the winner between the two with a gruesome scenario where Goldberg could end up on a stretcher and the champion could choke him out with a sleeper hold for the win.

"Now, Gunther's got it. Hey, God Bless you, son. You got the bag. You got the belt. Now, you're right back in the driver's seat. And go ahead, and do your thing. Make all you can. He will probably just whoop Goldberg's a**, boy. You know, put him in one of those stretchers and then choke him out," Rikishi said. (From 31:10 to 31:34)

Ex-WWE star thinks Goldberg could win the title at Saturday Night's Main Event

Gunther's second reign as the World Heavyweight Champion started with a bang, with Goldberg as his next challenger for the title. The management has made the match official for the upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, wants The Ring General to retain in Atlanta. However, the veteran isn't sure and thinks Goldberg's involvement could change the outcome, and Da Man could walk out with a win and the title.

"I think that's a lot of wishful thinking. I hope so. You would think, especially in this era of WWE, that they are more future-minded and everything like that. So, I hope, I hope too, but when it comes to good ol' G-Berg (Goldberg), I don't really trust anything," English said.

It'll be interesting to see which star leaves Atlanta with the World Heavyweight Championship.

