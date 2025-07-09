Goldberg explains why Gunther is his final WWE opponent; issues warning

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg is slated to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship in the latter's retirement match. The veteran recently explained why The Ring General is his final opponent.

Ad

The seeds for the clash between Goldberg and Gunther were planted at WWE Bad Blood 2024. The Imperium leader mocked Da Man, who was in attendance with his wife and son. The 58-year-old returned to RAW last month to challenge the Austrian for a bout.

In a recent interview on 11Alive, the former Universal Champion said that he was vying for his retirement match, and Gunther put himself into the spot by speaking negatively about him and his family at the premium live event last October.

Ad

Trending

"Well, as I said the other night on the show, I was vying for my retirement match. And he just so happened to put himself in that spot. It could have happened to anybody that opened their mouth negatively about me and my family when we were there, you know, back for the pay-per-view. So I don't know whether it was planned by him. I don't know. All I can say is he willingly stepped right into that spot, and I willingly accepted him as my final opponent," he said. [From 11:56 to 12:33]

Ad

Goldberg further warned Gunther by stating that he wanted to put his fist through the World Heavyweight Champion's face. The veteran added he wanted to make sure the younger generation respects the older one.

"I just wanna put my fist through his face. I just wanna make sure that this younger generation, and he's representing that younger generation, respects us old guys… And they must understand that we must command that respect forever. Because you never know what position they're in or condition they're in, or you never know if they're still willing to go, and I'm still willing to go. And so you better watch your mouth." [From 12:36 onwards]

Ad

You can check out the video below for Goldberg's comments:

Ad

Goldberg got the better of Gunther on WWE RAW

Earlier this week, Goldberg and Gunther came face-to-face one last time on RAW before their championship match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

As The Ring General was about to deliver an insulting promo targeting his SNME opponent for the third week running, Da Man rolled up in the arena in a car to confront the champion. The veteran punched the 37-year-old in the face. He appeared all locked in to hit Gunther with a spear, only for the latter to roll out of the squared circle.

Ad

Only time will tell if the WWE Hall of Famer can roll back the clock and get one over Gunther in his final match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More