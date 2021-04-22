"I'm very, very jealous" - Goldberg explains his stance on continuing to wrestle after watching WrestleMania match

Goldberg appeared on WWE's The Bump earlier this month to join the show's WrestleMania 37 watch-along. During his prolonged segment, due to the rain delay in Tampa, he witnessed Drew McIntyre attempt to reclaim his WWE Championship from The All Mighty Bobby Lashley.

McIntyre failed to dethrone the CHO of The Hurt Business in the WrestleMania Night 1 opener. However, Goldberg was impressed with what he saw from both competitors.

Speaking to The Bump, Goldberg explained that he felt "jealous" while watching Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley beat each other up at WrestleMania.

The former WWE Universal Champion added, though, that he has to be conscious of when the right time to hang up his wrestling gear is.

"Once I realized that I'm still part of the roster and those guys are still potential opponents of mine, how do I stack up? Now I get to see them punching each other in the face, I'm very, very jealous," Goldberg admitted. "Still a conundrum of mine, you also have to figure out when enough is enough and when to hand it over. And I'm telling you, the future looks pretty damn bright looking at these guys."

Based on McIntyre and Lashley's hard-hitting clash alone, the future certainly does look bright in WWE. As far as Goldberg's concerned though, the near future looks intriguing, to say the least.

Goldberg will wrestle another match for WWE this year

Goldberg has already competed for WWE this year when he challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the 2021 Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

McIntyre was victorious on that occasion, but Goldberg is down and not out as he is expected to appear in the ring at least one more time this year.

His current WWE deal is on a limited-matches-per-year basis, meaning when he returns it will likely be for a major clash.

Will Goldberg target Roman Reigns for the WrestleMania 36 match that never came to fruition? If he does, it'd be for the WWE Universal Championship he lost to Braun Strowman in the bout he was initially scheduled to face Reigns in.

