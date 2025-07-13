Goldberg finally joins elite WWE list 22 years after his debut

Goldberg has joined an elite list 22 years after making his WWE debut. The Hall of Famer challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event.
Before making his first WWE appearance in 2003, Goldberg was a top star for WCW. He became one of the biggest draws in company history before it folded in 2001.
According to Wrestling Stats & Info, the 58-year-old legend became the latest member of an exclusive club—a star to have a match at WCW Saturday Night and WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event.
The first star to achieve the feat was Barry Windham, who was on the very first SNME in 1985 and first appeared at WCW Saturday Night in 1992.
WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!
Goldberg made his WCW Saturday Night debut on October 1, 1997, beating Road Block in two minutes. He was unable to appear in previous Saturday Night's Main Events in the 2000s and 2020s because he wasn't signed when it returned on air.
Some legendary names to appear on both shows over the years include Rey Mysterio, Booker T, Chris Benoit, and Kane. The Big Red Machine was still wrestling as Bruiser Mastino back then. And before Goldberg, the last star to do it was Jimmy Wang Yang.
Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!