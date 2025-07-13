Goldberg finally joins elite WWE list 22 years after his debut

Goldberg has joined an elite list 22 years after making his WWE debut. The Hall of Famer challenged Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Ad

Before making his first WWE appearance in 2003, Goldberg was a top star for WCW. He became one of the biggest draws in company history before it folded in 2001.

According to Wrestling Stats & Info, the 58-year-old legend became the latest member of an exclusive club—a star to have a match at WCW Saturday Night and WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event.

The first star to achieve the feat was Barry Windham, who was on the very first SNME in 1985 and first appeared at WCW Saturday Night in 1992.

Ad

Trending

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Goldberg made his WCW Saturday Night debut on October 1, 1997, beating Road Block in two minutes. He was unable to appear in previous Saturday Night's Main Events in the 2000s and 2020s because he wasn't signed when it returned on air.

Some legendary names to appear on both shows over the years include Rey Mysterio, Booker T, Chris Benoit, and Kane. The Big Red Machine was still wrestling as Bruiser Mastino back then. And before Goldberg, the last star to do it was Jimmy Wang Yang.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!