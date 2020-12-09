Goldberg was a guest on this week's edition of WWE's The Bump. With a new documentary on Goldberg's legendary unbeaten streak set to debut on the WWE Network later this week, the man himself stopped by to discuss exactly that.

Goldberg opens up about his streak in WCW

During his appearance on WWE's The Bump, Goldberg spoke about his infamous streak. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion spoke about how lucky he was to have been given such an opportunity.

"I'm just thankful to have been given the opportunity at such a contentious of professional wrestling when it was WCW vs WWE and you know, it was a feather in our cap to have something different during that programming crunch. It was at the embryonic stage of me being in the wrestling business. I was learning a lot. I was listening to people push me in different directions but again, I was just very lucky to be in that situation. The stars aligned and I just happened to be that 285 pound fire breathing dragon that everybody wanted to watch."

Goldberg also said that the streak was not something that had been planned from the beginning, but instead came to about organically.

"I'll be perfectly honest with you, one of the beauties of the streak was that it was organic. I didn't know what was going on and every time I went to the building, I thought I was going to lose. I always had to put myself in that position. I think the fact that it was organic, the fact that it grew, it had a mind of its own and we listened to the crowd."

"The end of the streak had to be done, but did it have to be done on my birthday?!" - @Goldberg#WWETheBump pic.twitter.com/brpi3M9Fwo — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) December 9, 2020

Advertisement

Goldberg was also asked about his thoughts on Kevin Nash ending the streak at 173. He said that he felt Nash was the right person to break the streak and that it was done at the right time.

"I look back on it and I've been p***ed off at my answers a number of times. That's childish. The fact is that Kevin Nash was the perfect guy to do it at the time. It was the perfect time to do it. I think the streak was losing some momentum and who am I as a professional wrestler to give my opinion? I'm not a booker. I'm just the guy who takes the story and tries to act it out in front of the crowd."

There have been some rumors that Goldberg could return for a match at WrestleMania 37. You can check that out HERE.

If any quotes are used from this article, please add a H/T to SK Wrestling