On this edition of the News Roundup, we take a look at a number of stories from the WWE Universe as well as a couple involving AEW. We take a look at a winning run by Roman Reigns which came to an end this week. We also look at Goldberg possibly returning for a big WrestleMania match. One of the biggest pieces of news over the last week was Sting's debut in All Elite Wrestling. We take a look at a couple of pieces of news surrounding his debut.

Read on for full details on these above-mentioned stories as well as a few more.

#7 Roman Reigns’ impressive winning run ends at 355 days on WWE SmackDown

Roman Reigns winning run ended after a DQ loss on SmackDown

The main event of last Friday’s episode of SmackDown saw Roman Reigns team up with his cousin Jey Uso to take on Kevin Owens and Otis. Reigns and Uso took Otis out early so it basically turned into a two-on-one situation in their favor. The finish saw Roman Reigns asking Jey Uso for the tag but KO ended up winning the match for his team via DQ. Reigns locked in a guillotine chokehold on Owens while Jey Uso was still the legal man, leading to the DQ.

I am doing nothing but what is necessary. If someone falls out of line, I will put them back in it and if someone challenges my family’s position ... they will get knocked down.

Fear is a powerful motivator. #WWETLC #Smackdown https://t.co/YeWpszseja — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 5, 2020

This loss ended up being the first time Roman Reigns had lost a match in 355 days. His last loss came against King Corbin at WWE TLC 2019. Corbin had help from Dolph Ziggler and The Revival on that occasion to help get him the win.

Roman Reigns then started a winning streak that lasted an impressive 15 matches until SmackDown last Friday. Reigns took out his frustration after the match on both Kevin Owens and his own cousin Jey Uso.

Reigns later defended his actions on WWE SmackDown via Twitter. You can check out our original article about Roman Reigns' impressive run coming to an end HERE.

#6 Goldberg possibly returning at WrestleMania match?

Goldberg

According to a report from WrestleTalk, a Goldberg return has been discussed for a possible WrestleMania match against Roman Reigns. WWE's first choice remains a match between The Rock and Roman Reigns but a Reigns versus Goldberg match has also been discussed as a possibility.

Goldberg was set defend the WWE Universal Championship against Roman Reigns earlier this year at WrestleMania 36. However, Roman Reigns ended up being replaced by Braun Strowman, who beat Goldberg to win the title.