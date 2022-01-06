"I'm extremely proud of him" - Goldberg gives his honest opinion on former WWE Champion

There is a lot of mutual respect between WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg and New Day member Big E.

The WCW legend recently sat down with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated to talk about his legendary career in professional wrestling. When the topic of former WWE Champion Big E came up, Goldberg stated that he's the prototype of what a superstar should be in 2022.

"I feel like I’m old enough to be his grandfather. I’m extremely proud of him, I first met Big E when he was a kid at one of my signings. For him to be a fan of mine throughout the years, it’s an honor and a privilege. Now, I am a fan of his. I love his work, I love his enthusiasm, I love his passion. To me, he’s the prototype for a wrestling superstar in 2022."

Goldberg believes Big E dropping the WWE Championship is just a "bump in the road"

While the WWE Universe was very disappointed to see Big E drop the title at Day 1, the former Universal Champion believes it's only a bump in the road.

"I’m a huge fan of Big E, both personally and professionally," Goldberg said. "It was wonderful to see him as champion. I know he lost the belt [at Day 1], but it’s only going to be a bump in the road."

Big E has made it known in the past that Goldberg was a dream match for him. With one match left on Goldberg's current WWE contract, it looks increasingly likely that this match may happen sometime in 2022.

What do you make of the former Universal Champion's comments? Would you like to see a match between him and Big E in the future? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

