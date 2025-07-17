Goldberg going to AEW after being upset with WWE is a possibility, speculates analyst

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg's rant on his last match in the company has taken the wrestling world by storm. Ariel Helwani has now opened up about the infamous interview.
The WWE legend recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and made it clear that he wasn't happy with how the promotion handled his final match. He was also upset over the broadcast of his speech following his match being cut at Saturday Night's Main Event.
Goldberg's comments received a mixed response from the WWE Universe. Many supported him, while others called him ungrateful. Ariel Helwani has shared his thoughts on the veteran's comments on the latest edition of Busted Open. Here's what he said:
“I will say at one point I was like, ‘Is he working me right now? Is this like, part of the story that he’s upset?' Maybe he does pop up in two weeks on AEW and say ‘These guys screwed me,’ and all that stuff, you know, where workers work, so who knows? I’m not putting that one past them either.” [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]
Ariel Helwani didn't expect Goldberg to lash out at WWE
Ariel Helwani also talked about Goldberg's unhappiness over how things played out at Saturday Night's Main Event and said he didn't expect what went down during their interview.
Check out his full comment below:
“I will be 1,000% honest with you. I was not expecting that. I got the sense maybe that because the post-match interview got cut off, that maybe he was a little perturbed. But I didn’t think that that would cloud the entire thing, because I do agree with you, it’s very rare... to get an opportunity like that.”
Only time will tell if the former Universal Champion is done with wrestling for good. It's clear as day that he wasn't happy with his retirement match, and one wonders if he will try to give it another shot outside the WWE umbrella.
