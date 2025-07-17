Goldberg going to AEW after being upset with WWE is a possibility, speculates analyst

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg's rant on his last match in the company has taken the wrestling world by storm. Ariel Helwani has now opened up about the infamous interview.

Ad

The WWE legend recently appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show and made it clear that he wasn't happy with how the promotion handled his final match. He was also upset over the broadcast of his speech following his match being cut at Saturday Night's Main Event.

Goldberg's comments received a mixed response from the WWE Universe. Many supported him, while others called him ungrateful. Ariel Helwani has shared his thoughts on the veteran's comments on the latest edition of Busted Open. Here's what he said:

Ad

Trending

“I will say at one point I was like, ‘Is he working me right now? Is this like, part of the story that he’s upset?' Maybe he does pop up in two weeks on AEW and say ‘These guys screwed me,’ and all that stuff, you know, where workers work, so who knows? I’m not putting that one past them either.” [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

Ad

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Ad

Ariel Helwani didn't expect Goldberg to lash out at WWE

Ariel Helwani also talked about Goldberg's unhappiness over how things played out at Saturday Night's Main Event and said he didn't expect what went down during their interview.

Check out his full comment below:

“I will be 1,000% honest with you. I was not expecting that. I got the sense maybe that because the post-match interview got cut off, that maybe he was a little perturbed. But I didn’t think that that would cloud the entire thing, because I do agree with you, it’s very rare... to get an opportunity like that.”

Ad

Only time will tell if the former Universal Champion is done with wrestling for good. It's clear as day that he wasn't happy with his retirement match, and one wonders if he will try to give it another shot outside the WWE umbrella.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More

Big issue with Penta revealed HERE.