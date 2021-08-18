"He's a big powerful monster" - Goldberg has high praise for top WWE star

In a recent interview, Goldberg praised current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. Even though the two are set to face each other at SummerSlam, the WCW icon could not deny Lashley's strength and ability as an athlete.

Appearing on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump, Goldberg discussed his upcoming opponent's big move - the spear - and shared his thoughts on the WWE Champion:

"As I said, Bobby Lashley is a very worthy opponent," said Goldberg. "Whether his spear is equal or as devastating as mine or other people's that have seemed to copy it throughout the years, that's neither here nor there. The fact is that he's got an entire repertoire of moves and he's a big powerful monster and he's the WWE Champion right now. I'd say [the spear] is just a part of his offense I need to worry about."

Goldberg further stated that he will be looking out for Lashley's spear this Saturday and is confident that he will walk out as the new WWE Champion.

Over the years, many top WWE Superstars including Edge, Roman Reigns, and Bobby Lashley have used the spear as a finisher. However, it was first popularized as a finishing maneuver by Goldberg himself in WCW.

To this day, it remains one of the most frequently executed finishing moves in pro wrestling.

Goldberg could break a record this Saturday if he becomes the WWE Champion

Goldberg returned to WWE the night after Money in the Bank, making his intentions clear when he confronted Bobby Lashley. In the weeks that followed, Lashley accepted the WCW icon's SummerSlam challenge.

If Goldberg wins at the pay-per-view, he will become the oldest superstar to ever hold the WWE Championship. The record is currently held by WWE C.E.O. Vince McMahon, who was 54 years and 21 days old when he won the WWE Championship on an episode of SmackDown in 1999.

Do you think Goldberg will defeat Bobby Lashley this Saturday at SummerSlam? Sound off in the comments section below.

