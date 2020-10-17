Goldberg makes a big announcement for SmackDown

The season premiere of SmackDown on Fox is expected to be a star-studded affair, and another big name is all set to appear during the show. Goldberg took to Instagram to announce that he would be at the WWE ThunderDome for the latest episode of SmackDown. It could be that Goldberg shows up on a screen from his home in Georgia, but it would still be a massive moment that WWE would undoubtedly highlight during the show.

The former WWE Universal Champion made the announcement in an Instagram post, in which he also expressed his interest in the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman.

Here's what Goldberg wrote on Instagram:

To say I have "INTEREST" in tonight's #UniversalChampionship match on @wweonfox #SmackDown is an understatement! @adamscherr99 @romanreigns 😡 I'll be joining the #WWEThunderDome TONIGHT for the season premiere 🤘🏻👊😡 #spear #jackhammer #whosnext @wwe #wrestling #wcw @goldbergsgarage

Goldberg's WWE status

Goldberg hasn't appeared on WWE TV since dropping the Universal Championship to Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36.

In August, the former WCW Champion revealed that he still had a few matches left on his WWE contract during an appearance on the Pop Culture Show, which would only end in early 2023.

Goldberg noted that he had extinguished his scheduled matches for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he is committed to his deal with the WWE.

"I am contracted with the WWE for the next two years through 2022, '23. I've got two matches per year. I've exhausted my limit this year quite early on April the fifth with WrestleMania under these really weird circumstances. But I've got a couple other extremely interesting projects right on the cusp, but as you guys know in the entertainment business right now, everything's on hold unless it's a production of 10 or under, pretty much. We got a lot of cool things that people are going to find out about pretty soon. My WWE commitment is still going strong. At 53, I never would've imagined, especially after making fun of Flair when he was doing it in his early 40s."

Goldberg was originally supposed to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36 until 'The Tribal Chief' decided to go on a sudden hiatus. The plans were changed, and Strowman took up the role of being the top champion on the Blue brand until Reigns made his WWE TV return.

With Reigns now back, could WWE begin building up towards the nixed Goldberg match? Roman Reigns will face Jey Uso at Hell in a Cell, but anything is possible after the PPV is in the books.