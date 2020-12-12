Goldberg makes bold claim about match against Roman Reigns

WWE Hall of Famer and two-time Universal Champion Goldberg recently sat down with Bleacher Report to promote his upcoming WWE Network special "WWE Untold: Goldberg's Streak". Goldberg has been in news recently for taking some huge shots at Roman Reigns and claiming that he's coming for him.

During the interview with Bleacher Report, Goldberg spoke about the buzz around a potential match with Roman Reigns. He went on to claim that he wouldn't be Goldberg if the match wasn't on the top of his priority list. Goldberg also mentioned that he wishes he could've had a match against Roman Reigns ten years ago.

"If the Roman Reigns match isn't the match at the top of my priority list, then I wouldn't be Goldberg. That's a match that needs to happen. It's a match that's needed to happen for a very long period of time. I wish I would've been able to have that match 10 years ago. People in hell want ice water, too. You can't have everything the way you want it, but I think I can still be a very formidable opponent for him. Georgia will always be better than Georgia Tech at the end of the day, anyway."

Rumored plans for Goldberg vs. Roman Reigns

Goldberg was originally supposed to go one-on-one with Roman Reigns earlier this year at WrestleMania 36. The feud had started on Friday Night SmackDown and the two even had a contract signing segment.

At the last moment, Roman Reigns backed out of the match due to personal reasons and was replaced by Braun Strowman. The Monster Among Men then defeated Goldberg at WrestleMania to win the Universal title.

According to a recent report from WrestleVotes, WWE is considering Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg for WrestleMania 37. With Goldberg claiming that Roman's next, the chances of this match happening look very high. Although, it might not be a match fans are interested to watch.