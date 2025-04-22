Goldberg makes huge return announcement after WWE RAW

Goldberg was not exactly subtle in "teasing" an in-ring return to WWE. A little less than an hour following the RAW after WrestleMania 41 concluded, he made a huge return announcement.

Ad

The WWE Hall of Famer and multi-time World Champion has been vocal about his desire to return to the ring. There was an angle at Bad Blood 2024 last year, with a dream match against Gunther being teased. It hasn't materialized, and Goldberg was very vocal about his displeasure over WWE not living up to their word. Vince McMahon had promised him a retirement match, and he hasn't gotten it just yet. However, he revealed that he had spoken to Triple H after the promise was broken.

Ad

Trending

On Twitter, the WWE Hall of Famer directly teased his return by stating that it's time to "replicate" his iconic return in Denver from October 2016:

Expand Tweet

Ad

What happened when Goldberg returned to WWE after 12 years away?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The last time Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016, it was to set up a blockbuster rematch against Brock Lesnar. As you may (or may not) know, Goldberg faced Lesnar in what was the final match of both of their WWE careers at the time at WrestleMania 20 in 2004. The issue stemmed from the fact that fans were aware that it was the last match of both men, so they made sure to boo them out of the building.

Ad

This turned it into a stinker, and the now-WWE Hall of Famer felt he needed to return to make things right. With the theme "Fantasy warfare just got real" (also a slogan for WWE 2K17), it was the perfect main event for Survivor Series that year.

However, nobody expected that the entire contest would last a whopping 1 minute and 26 seconds. It had been years since Lesnar was last pinned, and he was on an extremely dominant run starting from 2014.

Ad

To see Lesnar get dominated that way was unprecedented, and it set the stage for their final clash at WrestleMania 33, where Brock Lesnar would finally get revenge on his rival after 13 years. Their WrestleMania match was arguably one of the greatest five-minute bouts you'll ever see.

What was notable was that this time around, Brock Lesnar won the Universal Championship, kick-starting his 14-month-long reign with the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More

Becky Lynch has been challenged HERE.