Goldberg might not retire after Saturday Night's Main Event, says ex-WWE star, depending on a major possibility

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg intends to retire from wrestling following his last match in Atlanta against Gunther. Meanwhile, Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) thinks a major possibility could postpone the retirement and turn it into a full final run instead.

Goldberg announced his retirement months in advance last year and stated he would hang up his wrestling boots in the summer of 2025. On the most recent edition of WWE RAW, the 58-year-old veteran challenged Gunther to a match, and management confirmed a bout for the World Heavyweight Championship between the two stars at Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, one of the hosts stated a possibility that Seth Rollins could cash in his Money in the Bank contract during the match between Gunther and Goldberg for the World Heavyweight Championship at the upcoming live event.

Matthew Rehwoldt (fka Aiden English) gave his thoughts and said if this is the WWE Hall of Famer's actual retirement match, a cash-in angle is unlikely. Rehwoldt expressed that if Rollins uses his Money in the Bank briefcase, Goldberg's final wrestling match could turn into a proper retirement run.

"Are we assuming that this is Goldberg's retirement match, or do we think he's coming back for some short kind of run and then retiring later? Because then, if this is his retirement match, just knowing the personality that Bill [Goldberg] has, he's not going to retire on a cash-in finish... At the very least, I think we understand this is probably a retirement run, according to things he's said and stuff recently. So, we don't know if it's one and done or if he's going to be here, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series is it or whatever," English said. (From 59:30 to 1:00:13)

Veteran thinks Goldberg will win at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event

In 2022, Goldberg went head-to-head against Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia for the Universal Championship in a losing effort. It's been over three years, and Da Man is ready to enter the squared circle for his retirement match against Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event in Atlanta.

Speaking on UnSKripted, veteran journalist Bill Apter stated he knows the former two-time WWE Universal Champion well and doesn't think he would agree to lose his final wrestling match.

"I just don't see that happening to him... I am talking about his final match. I think he wants to be champion one more time," Apter said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Goldberg.

