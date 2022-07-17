Goldberg picks current WWE Star as the "next Goldberg"

While it is hard to see anyone quite fitting into the legacy that Goldberg is leaving behind, the man himself has seemingly chosen current NXT Champion Bron Breakker as someone he sees as the next Goldberg.

The former Universal Champion has stepped inside the ring with a number of top stars from the current roster, including Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

However, he is yet to face the new crop of talent emerging from NXT 2.0 that has managed to catch the attention of a lot of veterans. With Bron Breakker being on the rise, it seems like the WWE Hall of Famer is keeping a close eye on the NXT Champion.

The WCW legend was recently interviewed by Shakiel Mahjouri of SHAK Wrestling where the two discussed a number of things pertaining to his career. Here's what he had to say in response to who he sees on the current active roster as the "next Goldberg".

"Bron Breakker." [16:22]

Bron Breakker and Goldberg have quite a few things in common

During his early years, the former WCW star went on a rampant streak and ran through each and every opponent he stepped inside the ring with. He had an unstoppable streak of 173 matches before being defeated by Kevin Nash. So far, Breakker has barely ever lost since debuting in NXT last year.

Being a two-time NXT Champion, Breakker has more than proved himself inside the ring as a worthy competitor. Having had classics with Tommaso Ciampa, Cameron Grimes and Santos Escobar.

The 24-year-old has run through the best that NXT has to offer. A meteoric rise in such a short span is identical to the former world champion in WCW, who was booked as a monster.

Plus, both stars are powerhouses and didn't take a lot of time to establish themselves as the top players in their respective brands.

With Breakker belonging to the Stiener family, he has adopted and blended various elements from the previous generation to his current wrestling style. It isn't surprising to see why so many of the sport's veterans are taking a keen interest in him.

It will be interesting to see whether the former Universal Champion will cross paths with the upcoming young talent, but when they do, it will certainly be a barn burner of a match.

