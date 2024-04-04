Goldberg provides big return update days before WrestleMania

Goldberg has provided a huge return update just days ahead of WrestleMania 40.

The star has been gone for some time now. His last wrestling match was against Roman Reigns in early 2022. The Hall of Famer lost to Reigns via technical submission, and his contract with WWE ended. He has not wrestled since.

Goldberg joined Drinkin' Bros Studios on their podcast to speak about how he's been doing. He was asked about a return to wrestling, and the WWE veteran said that he had not retired as he had not died and that was what the situation was in wrestling.

However, even though he'd been asked a few times, apparently, it was hard for him to break away from what he had been doing with his family.

"When you're a professional wrestler by trade, you never retire until you're dead. I've been asked a couple of times but it's hard to break me away from... I've been hanging on the sidelines for four years with my son. My wife and I moved here for the sole reason of watching my son grow up in unbelievable surroundings, and it's been fabulous." (20:07 - 20:31)

The WWE Hall of Famer moved to Boerne, Texas, in 2019 with his wife and son, and it appears that the star is quite happy there. He spoke about his son's upcoming football career in college and how he just wanted to be there to support him.

Speaking about even a career in Hollywood, the star was clear that while he had some offers, he wanted to craft everything around fitting his son.

Goldberg was in the middle of a controversy following his comments about Asuka

While Goldberg may not have wrestled since his match against Roman Reigns, the star was vocal about how he felt the company treated him.

He seemed bitter when speaking about Asuka, making it clear that he didn't appreciate that she had broken his streak.

"That happened after I got there. A girl beat my undefeated streak. I can't even remember. Ah-soo-ka [Asuka] is her name. Some Japanese girl. They touted her as being the one to have the longest winning streak. It just so happened that it culminated when I got there. Then, it just so happened that every single wrestler uses the spear in their moves. Pretty ironic that happened when I got there."

It does not appear that Goldberg will return to the ring at any point soon.

If you use any quotes from the first half of this article, please credit the Drinkin' Bros Studios and give an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

