Goldberg provides major update on his last WWE match

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg has provided a major update on his retirement match. In November last year, the veteran had announced he would hang up his boots after one last match in 2025 in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ad

The 58-year-old has not competed in a wrestling match for over three years. His last in-ring appearance was a losing cause against Roman Reigns in a WWE Universal Championship match at Elimination Chamber 2022. Da Man attended Bad Blood 2024 with his family, where he was mocked by Gunther, who is reportedly slated to be the legend's final opponent.

During an interview with My San Antonio, Goldberg dropped a major hint regarding the location of his final in-ring appearance. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion claimed that his last match would be somewhere in the south in front of the people he cares about the most. Interestingly, the star resides in Texas.

Ad

Trending

“It’s going to be in the south,” he said, with a knowing look. "This gives me the opportunity to put a stamp on my career in front of the people I care the most about." [H/T My San Antonio]

Where is The Big Show today? He tells us HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former WWE champion fires shots at Goldberg

Wrestling legend Goldberg has real-life beef with former WWE United States Champion Matt Riddle. The latter has often criticized the veteran openly in interviews.

During an appearance on Going Ringside earlier this year, The Original Bro issued a warning to the veteran. While referring to Goldberg as Willie G, Riddle noted that although the WWE Hall of Famer was wealthier than him, he would dominate the former WCW star every single time.

Ad

"Dude, well. William, William, Willie G is how I like to refer to him. Willie G, I hope everything is good. You’re in your f**king mansion; you’re in your mansion in Texas, and your bank account is definitely way bigger than mine, especially now since I’ve been fired. But let’s be real, bro, at the end of the day, I’d whoop that a** 10 times out of 10, maybe even 11 times out of 10. You know it, your kids know it, your family knows it, the universe knows it," he said. [From 5:12 to 5:44]

Ad

You can check the video below for Matt Riddle's comments:

Matt Riddle is currently signed to Major League Wrestling. Only time will tell if he ever crosses paths with Goldberg in any capacity within the world of professional wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankit Verma Ankit Verma is a WWE news writer with over four years of experience in the writing field. He graduated with a Master’s degree in Physical Sciences, but his love and passion for writing and pro wrestling led him to create content about it.



He writes his articles putting himself in the readers’ shoes, making sure it’s as simply written, informative, and straight to the point as possible while being devoid of opinion. Ankit strives to present accurate information by ensuring the source is credible and cross-checking all facts and figures.



Ankit would have liked to have managed Kane during The Attitude Era, helping to take the Big Red Monster to greater heights than his brother/rival, The Undertaker. His favorite pro wrestler of all time is AJ Styles.



When Ankit is not writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys spending his time studying astronomy and playing cricket. Know More