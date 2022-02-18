Goldberg provides update on his son Gage's WWE future

Bill Goldberg says it is “highly possible” that his son Gage could follow in his footsteps by becoming a WWE Superstar one day.

Gage first appeared on WWE television in 2016 when he watched his father return to Vince McMahon’s company after a 12-year absence. In 2021, the 15-year-old got a brief glimpse of the in-ring spotlight when he became involved in a physical altercation with Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, the Hall of Famer revealed that performing for WWE is a realistic option for his son:

“It is highly possible that that will hopefully be an option for him.” Goldberg continued, “I do believe it’s inbred in him to have the love and passion for sports. The physicality of football, the physicality of playing catcher, and wrestling… they’re all the same. It’s all about opportunities. I want him to follow his dream.”

Lashley defeated the former WCW star at SummerSlam 2021 due to a referee’s stoppage. After the match, Gage jumped on The All Mighty’s back and momentarily found himself caught in The Hurt Lock before MVP stepped in.

Goldberg discusses his son’s sporting prowess

A former football player, Goldberg is one of many current WWE Superstars who competed in sports before making the switch to wrestling.

Regardless of whether or not Gage eventually joins WWE, the 55-year-old thinks his son has the potential to succeed as an athlete:

“He’s already proven to me and to everybody else that he’s already become a better baseball player than I ever can be. I don’t want him to ever be compared against me because that’s not fair. He’s his own guy. I just want to provide him opportunities and let him make his own choice and get him as prepared as humanly possible for life,” stated Goldberg.

Moving forward, the WCW icon is set to challenge for Roman Reigns’ Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber on Saturday. The match is due to be the challenger’s last in-ring encounter under his current WWE deal.

