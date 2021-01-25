"Goldberg is pushing it, man" - 6-time World Champion takes a shot at WWE Hall of Famer

Goldberg recently returned on RAW Legends Night to challenge WWE Champion Drew McIntyre for a match at Royal Rumble. Six-time World Champion Booker T was not very thrilled with the idea of Goldberg returning and believes that Goldberg is 'pushing it'. Booker T said that it is a young man's game, and after an age, Superstars should call it quits.

Booker T praised Drew McIntyre and stated that the WWE Champion would most likely retain against Goldberg. The 5-time WCW World Champion said that McIntyre has grown into a top performer, and Goldberg may have made a mistake by challenging him.

Speaking on WWE's The Bump, Booket T emphasized that it is more important for younger Superstars to make a mark for themselves. He said that he will not be rooting for 'the old guy' and would want Drew McIntyre to shine in his match against Goldberg.

''You know, Goldberg is pushing it, man.Everybody loves the nostalgia, but this is a young man’s game. Drew McIntyre, he’s my guy. I said before that Drew McIntyre is going to be the champion in this business. I always pushed him over to the side and whispered in his ear, ‘Hey, man, do this. Change that. You’re on the right track.’''

Hope you enjoyed that @Goldberg, because it’s the only push you’re gonna get pic.twitter.com/VFUd150xoC — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) January 5, 2021

Booker T's thoughts on Goldberg and Drew McIntyre

The former King of the Ring had big praise for The Scottish Psychopath and revealed how he has evolved as a competitor in WWE. Booker T said that while McIntyre had come in as a kid, he has worked his way up and puts in an incredible amount of work.

“And now, you go back to when he first came in to where and how he looks now. He’s a grown man now. He came in as a kid. Goldberg could be barking up the wrong tree. I’m not going for the old guy. Once you get past that number, bruh, you might want to rethink things. So, we’re gonna see how this plays out. But if I had money, I’d put my money on Drew McIntyre. It’s going to be quick.”

