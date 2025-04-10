Goldberg should be Randy Orton's WrestleMania 41 opponent after Kevin Owens' injury, believes former WWE Superstar

Randy Orton has been left without an opponent for WrestleMania 41 after Kevin Owens was forced to pull out of the show due to injury issues. However, Goldberg has been suggested as a potential opponent for The Viper on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Ad

Orton and Owens had been feuding for months. The two superstars were set for a singles match at the Crown Jewel 2024 Premium Live Event. However, the match never officially began, as Orton and Owens brawled across the arena. Shortly afterward, The Viper was sidelined after taking a Packaged Piledriver from the former WWE Universal Champion on SmackDown. He returned at Elimination Chamber: Toronto, helping Sami Zayn after his Unsanctioned Match against Owens. Now, former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin has had his say in the matter.

Ad

Trending

Taking to X/Twitter, Corbin suggested that Orton's WrestleMania 41 opponent should be Goldberg.

You can check out Corbin's tweet below:

Sting in WWE once again? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Matt Morgan wants to see Randy Orton vs. Nick Aldis at WrestleMania 41

Matt Morgan has revealed his desire to witness a match between Randy Orton and Nick Aldis at WrestleMania 41. Orton hit the SmackDown General Manager with an RKO after Kevin Owens' injury was confirmed on SmackDown, and The Viper was left without a bout at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Ad

Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan expressed his desire to watch Aldis return to the ring for the first time in 18 months. He said the SmackDown General Manager was still in great shape and deserved a match on a big stage:

"I'm hoping so [Orton vs. Aldis at WrestleMania 41]. I'm hoping and I am praying. I texted and asked but who knows? I could be getting worked and I would lie to me too if I was gonna be in it. Not doing it, right? But I hope and pray he gets his shot one day. If it's not this, it's something else. Dude's still in incredible shape."

Ad

Randy Orton's WrestleMania 41 situation is expected to be addressed on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. It remains to be seen if WWE finds an alternative for The Viper.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, Soumik briefly worked for SEScoops and Sports Nova.



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More