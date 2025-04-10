Goldberg should be Randy Orton's WrestleMania 41 opponent after Kevin Owens' injury, believes former WWE Superstar

Randy Orton has been left without an opponent for WrestleMania 41 after Kevin Owens was forced to pull out of the show due to injury issues. However, Goldberg has been suggested as a potential opponent for The Viper on The Grandest Stage of Them All.
Orton and Owens had been feuding for months. The two superstars were set for a singles match at the Crown Jewel 2024 Premium Live Event. However, the match never officially began, as Orton and Owens brawled across the arena. Shortly afterward, The Viper was sidelined after taking a Packaged Piledriver from the former WWE Universal Champion on SmackDown. He returned at Elimination Chamber: Toronto, helping Sami Zayn after his Unsanctioned Match against Owens. Now, former WWE Superstar Baron Corbin has had his say in the matter.
Taking to X/Twitter, Corbin suggested that Orton's WrestleMania 41 opponent should be Goldberg.
You can check out Corbin's tweet below:
Matt Morgan wants to see Randy Orton vs. Nick Aldis at WrestleMania 41
Matt Morgan has revealed his desire to witness a match between Randy Orton and Nick Aldis at WrestleMania 41. Orton hit the SmackDown General Manager with an RKO after Kevin Owens' injury was confirmed on SmackDown, and The Viper was left without a bout at The Showcase of the Immortals.
Speaking on the Gigantic Pop podcast, Morgan expressed his desire to watch Aldis return to the ring for the first time in 18 months. He said the SmackDown General Manager was still in great shape and deserved a match on a big stage:
"I'm hoping so [Orton vs. Aldis at WrestleMania 41]. I'm hoping and I am praying. I texted and asked but who knows? I could be getting worked and I would lie to me too if I was gonna be in it. Not doing it, right? But I hope and pray he gets his shot one day. If it's not this, it's something else. Dude's still in incredible shape."
Randy Orton's WrestleMania 41 situation is expected to be addressed on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. It remains to be seen if WWE finds an alternative for The Viper.