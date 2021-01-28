Goldberg reacts to The Undertaker calling WWE's product 'soft'

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg had a lot to say in response to The Undertaker's recent comments about today's WWE product being 'soft'. The WCW icon agreed with The Deadman's statements to some extent, but also believed that it has become harder to build larger-than-life Superstars in the current climate of wrestling entertainment.

Both Goldberg and The Undertaker previously faced each other in a critically panned match at WWE Super ShowDown 2019. The WCW icon is all set to take on Drew McIntyre for the WWE title at the 2021 Royal Rumble PPV.

Goldberg recently had a chat with Corey Graves on After The Bell and reacted to The Undertaker's comments regarding the state of the current WWE product. Here's what Goldberg had to say:

Yes, I believe comparatively [to my era that] the business is soft. But the business is in 2021, so things have to change and things have to be different. [We had] Mega superstars that were bigger than life, but it’s hard in this generation, seemingly, to build those people. There are a couple of people who have made it beyond relying upon the public to do that, and they forced their way up and they’ve earned their spot. Drew McIntyre is one of them.

The Undertaker also criticized the current crop of WWE Superstars, and received major flak on social media, with fans accusing him of being an 'out of touch' legend. Goldberg has a point when it comes to WWE not having many larger-than-life Superstars in the present time. But one also can't discount the fact that as long as WWE will keep bringing back in-ring veterans like him, it's going to be hard for the promotion to turn regular wrestlers into megastars who can sell an event like WrestleMania on their own.

Goldberg recently made his WWE return on RAW

Goldberg made his WWE return on the Legends Night episode of RAW, where he challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE title at the 2021 Royal Rumble event. The duo is all set to collide in the ring with the coveted belt on the line at the said event.

On the last edition of RAW before Royal Rumble, Goldberg and Drew McIntyre had a brief face-off against each other. The competitors diverted their attention to John Morrison and The Miz's presence and took out The Dirt Sheet duo in a display of pure dominance.

