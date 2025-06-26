Goldberg is ready for another match after facing Gunther in WWE, says his son (Exclusive)

Goldberg is currently gearing up to face Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. However, it might not be his last match, or so his son Gage thinks.

Seth Rollins currently holds the Money in the Bank contract, which puts him in a position to challenge any title holder at any point. With Gunther currently holding the World Heavyweight Championship, he is a prime target for the opportunistic star. If Goldberg does take down The Ring General, he may face Seth Rollins immediately afterwards.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, Gage was asked about whether Goldberg would be able to go through two matches. He said:

"I definitely think he does. 'Cause I mean, you look at him in his prime, he like beat the hell out of people. And like yeah, it would be only one round, it would be like a minute match, but it's like then they are done for. Your opponent is tired, and your opponent's like, if you are hit by a Spear? That thing hurts. You are going down after that, I guarantee it. He definitely has the mindset and the mentality to be able to go for a longer match and everything, and two matches even, I think he is." [8:30 onwards]

Gage Goldberg may join WWE in the future

Goldberg's son may also be a part of the Stamford-based promotion some day in their future, under certain conditions.

Speaking in the same interview with Bill Apter, the WWE legend's son noted that wrestling was his choice of a backup career. If he decides to part ways with his football career, he could go the wrestling route.

"It's there. It's a backup plan for sure. Football's a priority 100%, but it's a backup plan. Football is my main plan, WWE is my backup plan 100%." [4:28 onwards]

As of now, only time will tell what is next for Gage Goldberg.

