  Goldberg is ready for another match after facing Gunther in WWE, says his son (Exclusive)

Goldberg is ready for another match after facing Gunther in WWE, says his son (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Published Jun 26, 2025 01:50 GMT
What is next for Goldberg? (via WWE.com)
What is next for Goldberg? (Image via WWE.com)

Goldberg is currently gearing up to face Gunther at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. However, it might not be his last match, or so his son Gage thinks.

Seth Rollins currently holds the Money in the Bank contract, which puts him in a position to challenge any title holder at any point. With Gunther currently holding the World Heavyweight Championship, he is a prime target for the opportunistic star. If Goldberg does take down The Ring General, he may face Seth Rollins immediately afterwards.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, Gage was asked about whether Goldberg would be able to go through two matches. He said:

"I definitely think he does. 'Cause I mean, you look at him in his prime, he like beat the hell out of people. And like yeah, it would be only one round, it would be like a minute match, but it's like then they are done for. Your opponent is tired, and your opponent's like, if you are hit by a Spear? That thing hurts. You are going down after that, I guarantee it. He definitely has the mindset and the mentality to be able to go for a longer match and everything, and two matches even, I think he is." [8:30 onwards]

Gage Goldberg may join WWE in the future

Goldberg's son may also be a part of the Stamford-based promotion some day in their future, under certain conditions.

Speaking in the same interview with Bill Apter, the WWE legend's son noted that wrestling was his choice of a backup career. If he decides to part ways with his football career, he could go the wrestling route.

"It's there. It's a backup plan for sure. Football's a priority 100%, but it's a backup plan. Football is my main plan, WWE is my backup plan 100%." [4:28 onwards]

As of now, only time will tell what is next for Gage Goldberg.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video

Shubhajit Deb

Shubhajit Deb

Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.

A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.

Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.

If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.

Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading.

Know More

Edited by Harish Raj S
