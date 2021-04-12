Goldberg rejected plans to face AEW star in "greatest squash match of all time"

Chris Jericho recently revealed that Goldberg rejected his plans for a match in WCW. Jericho said he wanted to be "squashed" by the WCW legend when the two were in the promotion.

Goldberg and Chris Jericho were both a part of WCW in the 90s during the Monday Night Wars. Jericho was a mid-card player in the promotion, while Goldberg was one of the top stars.

On Broken Skull Sessions, Stone Cold Steve Austin discussed with Chris Jericho about the AEW star calling out Goldberg for a match back in WCW. Jericho stated that he had an idea of being squashed by the WCW icon, but the plan didn't come to fruition.

"When I did the thing with Goldberg, it was just supposed to be a joke. I was on the pay-per-view, I challenged Goldberg, they sent out Gillberg, not Gillberg, (but) a Gillberg type. Bill (Goldberg) was at the time very young in the business, he was very angry at me for doing it. And we kept pushing it and pushing it to where we built up this match for Jericho and Goldberg that never happened 'cause Bill didn't want to do it. One thing led to another... people were super into it. What I wanted to do was, I wanted to do the greatest squash match of all time."

Jericho said that politics and opinions backstage in WCW at the time led to the match being shelved. He stated that this was one of the reasons why he left WCW to join WWE.

Chris Jericho and Goldberg in WWE

Chris Jericho and Goldberg didn't face each other in WCW, but a few years down the line, the two battled it out in a WWE ring.

The two WWE legends wrestled each other in singles matches, as well as an Elimination Chamber match at SummerSlam 2003.

The night after Bash at the Beach ‘98, Chris Jericho is hastily interviewed during a Nitro commercial break on WCW Backstage Blast.



He discusses Dean Malenko, “Jo-Jo Dillon”, & “Ron Mysterio” working against his Cruiserweight Title reign. pic.twitter.com/oP6B028TfR — Deep Cuts (@DeepCutsWCW) April 8, 2021