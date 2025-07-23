Goldberg replaced 37-year-old star in WWE main event match; he was heartbroken

A former WWE star was heartbroken after Goldberg replaced him in a main event match that would have been life-changing. The Hall of Famer didn't have a good match, which was even frustrating for the 37-year-old star.

At Super ShowDown 2019 in Saudi Arabia, The Undertaker defeated Goldberg in the main event. It was a heavily panned match due to a lot of botches, which could be attributed to the WCW legend's concussion after hitting the ring post.

Speaking on Inside The Ropes, ex-WWE star Elias revealed that it was supposed to be him vs. The Undertaker at Super ShowDown. The current TNA star known as Elijah explained that The Phenom wanted to wrestle him at the event before Goldberg ended up replacing him.

"(Taker) pulls me aside to a little like private room, and he's like, 'Hey, we're going to be doing some business together.' I'm like, 'Oh, man. Alright, what's up?' He's like, 'We're going to do Saudi, and it's going to be me and you in Saudi.' ... And we're getting close to Saudi now because it was like only a few weeks later. I can't remember who I talked to, but somebody was like, 'Oh, that's not happening now.' I'm like, 'What?' They're like, 'Yeah, they switched the card up or something like that… they brought in Goldberg.' And I was like, 'Ah, geez, dude,'" Elias said. [H/T: ITR Wrestling]

Elias admitted that he was frustrated and disappointed by WWE's decision, and he was vocal about his displeasure backstage. It remains unclear if his reaction got him heat, but his tenure lasted until September 2023.

Elias reveals what The Undertaker told him after his match against Goldberg

In the same interview with Inside The Ropes, Elias met The Undertaker backstage after the event. The Phenom wasn't happy with the outcome of the match and told the four-time WWE 24/7 Champion that he would have preferred him as his opponent in Saudi Arabia over Goldberg.

"It's that little feather in your cap – 'I wrestled Taker at a Saudi show' or a big match, whatever. Yeah, and that’s just one of the many heartbreaks along the way that didn't happen. Not only that, Taker said something similar to that when he was walking back after that match. Like, 'Should've been you.' And it's like, 'Yeah, yeah, I agree,'" Elias said. [H/T: ITR Wrestling]

Elias also shared that there was even a plan for him to face John Cena at WrestleMania 35, but Vince McMahon changed his mind.

