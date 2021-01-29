Goldberg responds to fan criticism for receiving a title shot despite working fewer dates

WCW Icon Goldberg is set to collide with Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship this Sunday at the Royal Rumble. Many fans, however, aren't pleased with the fact that the WWE Hall of Famer was granted another title shot despite his status as a part-timer. Now Goldberg has provided provide his thoughts on the matter.

The Icon made a dominant return to WWE in late 2016 by squashing Brock Lesnar at that year's Survivor Series PPV and the following year he defeated Kevin Owens to capture the Universal Championship.

Goldberg reclaimed the title in 2019 by becoming the first person to beat The Fiend at Super ShowDown. Goldberg has received another World Title shot after he confronted Drew Mcintyre on RAW Legends Night and challenged him for the WWE Championship.

During a recent interaction on the After the Bell podcast, Goldberg responded to the criticism directed towards him by fans for being given big opportunities despite wrestling once or twice a year.

"I mean, when you hear the comments about me coming back and doing one or two matches a year, people are like, 'He doesn't deserve it. He never paid his dues. He was never on the road, these people are on the road,' you know, doing their—hey, man, people forget very quickly what all of us did back in the day to earn the spot that we're in now. And again, I'm one of the luckiest guys in the world." said Goldberg.

Goldberg is a humble human being, and he has shown appreciation towards the fans many times. The WWE Universe, however, isn't in favor of part-timers going over current talent and being given title shots when those spots could've been reserved for young Superstars.

Goldberg feels honored to be a part of the wrestling business

During his time in WCW, Goldberg was a major star. He was known for his 173-0 winning streak and he helped Nitro score big numbers in the ratings war with WWE's Monday Night RAW. During the interview, Goldberg added he is honored to be who he is and gave credit to several wrestlers for helping him back in the days.

"Let me back up and just say that being Goldberg throughout these years has been the biggest honor in the world. I've been cast in a business that I didn't aspire to be in in the beginning. I was a fan, but I'm a football player, and I was between a rock and a hard place. I had to make a career decision, and moving on to how lucky I am; I've been in the right place at the right time so many times throughout the years. Mainly, I say I've been in the right place at the right time because when I broke [into the business], there were guys like Curt Hennig, there were guys like the Steiner brothers that, you know, there was so many people who helped me when my back was up against the wall." said Goldberg.

