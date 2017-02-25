WWE News: Goldberg responds to Kevin Owens calling him a part-timer

It might be difficult to win against KO in a war of words

by Rohit Relan News 25 Feb 2017, 14:53 IST

Kevin Owens vs Goldberg is set to happen at Fastlane for the Universal Championship

What’s the story?

Kevin Owens is going to face his toughest challenge for the Universal Championship yet at Fastlane 2017 in the form of Bill Goldberg. Many believe that KO would be dropping the title to Goldberg and will go on to conclude his feud with Chris Jericho at Wrestlemania 33.

In the buildup towards Fastlane, Goldberg and Owens exchanged the following words on Twitter, Goldberg was the first to instigate an argumemt when he tweeted the following:

Approximately 9 days, 5 hours and 4 minutes until @FightOwensFight loses his Universal Championship. #WWEFastlane #OwensIsNEXT — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 24, 2017

To which The Prizefighter responded by saying:

Good luck with that, man! Sorry I only just saw this now but I was busy wrestling at a live event in Germany like true @WWE Superstars do. https://t.co/JgxHiMPMJV — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 25, 2017

With this reply, Goldberg became the latest victim to Owens’ banter on Twitter. KO definitely proved that he is not the one Bill should be messing around with, at least on a social media platform.

In case you didn’t know …

Kevin Owens and Goldberg will face each other at the last Pay Per View before Wrestlemania, Fastlane. The bout is set for the WWE Universal Championship which happens to be the topmost prize on Monday Night Raw.

This will be Goldberg’s first title match in almost 14 years.

Since his return, Goldberg has been booked very strongly which is reminiscent of his WCW days. Goldberg made his in-ring return at Survivor Series where he defeated the Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar in a mere 86 seconds.

Since then, he has participated in the Royal Rumble match. Goldberg challenged Kevin Owens for the Universal title on an episode of Monday Night Raw, the challenge was accepted by Chris Jericho on Owens’ behalf and a match was scheduled to take place at Fastlane.

A few weeks ago, during the Festival of Friendship on Raw, Kevin Owens attacked his now-former best friend Chris Jericho and sidelined him with a kayfabe injury.

The heart of the matter

Even though Goldberg might win the Universal Championship at Fastlane, he realised that he should not further indulge in a war of words with Kevin Owens and tried fading out of the situation:

Been there and done that champ RT @FightOwensFight: Good luck with that, man! Sorry I only just saw this now ... https://t.co/MjuH1jN7cG — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) February 25, 2017

However, the Prizefighter had no plans to let Bill leave so easily.

Career mode in 2K17 doesn't count, Bill. https://t.co/z6lYePE3Sz — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) February 25, 2017

Even though the result of this match is predictable, these two are leaving no stone unturned in making sure that it is a memorable one.

What's next?

The Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg match is set to take place at Wrestlemania and reports suggest that Vince McMahon will do anything to make this match even bigger. It looks almost certain that Goldberg will head into Wrestlemania as the Universal Champion and Brock Lesnar vs Goldberg will become a Championship match.

There are speculations that Owens might end up jobbing to Goldberg at Fastlane just like Lesnar did at Survivor Series, to continue Bill’s monster push.

A Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens match for Wrestlemania is almost locked in as well, following the culmination of their friendship. These two matches along with the rumoured Undertaker vs Roman Reigns match will represent the Raw brand at the Showcase of the Immortals.

The status of the potential Seth Rollins vs Triple H match should be cleared this Monday Night.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Both Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar and Kevin Owens vs Chris Jericho have been in the build up process for a very long time. We are excited to witness both these matches at the Granddaddy of Them All as their stories have been told excellently so far.

It was great to see Goldberg make his return last year and we hold high hopes for his first Wrestlemania since Wrestlemania XX. We also expect KO vs Y2J to be a thrilling encounter as both have proven themselves to be amazing workers and even better storytellers.

