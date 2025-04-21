Goldberg returning to WWE can only be booked one way, according to veteran (Exclusive)

While there have been rumors of Goldberg returning to WWE, his comeback does have its challenges in terms of booking. According to wrestling veteran Vince Russo, there is only one way to go about it.

Goldberg was one of the most dominating stars of his time, having racked up exceptional streaks in terms of wins and losses during his time in WCW. However, his booking after his move to WWE was not as straightforward. Vince Russo believes that if Goldberg does come back, he should be booked in the same way as he was in WCW.

Speaking on WrestleMania Review on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo stated:

"From now till Backlash, I am booking him like the old Bill Goldberg. I am booking him that he is coming out every single week on television and going through somebody in 10 seconds, with the Spear and the boom. That's how I am booking him. He is not having 50-50, he is not having 10 minute matches, it's the old Goldberg, bro. That's all I am gonna say." [38:56 onwards]

Vince Russo also talked about Goldberg's time in WWE

According to Vince Russo, Goldberg's shoddy past booking in WWE still could be forgiven considering how he had an indomitable aura.

Speaking on the same episode on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Russo stated that Triple H was only booking for the wrestling fans on the internet. He said:

"One thing about Goldberg is you can get way doing that with him. Because he always comes back looking good. He always comes back looking good. So, you could get away with that... It is clear as the nose on your face, Triple H is booking for the internet wrestling community." [39:48 onwards]

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Goldberg down the line.

