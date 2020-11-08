Goldberg reveals his favourite WCW moment

Goldberg is a pro wrestling icon and his unbeaten run in WCW is still one of the longest in pro wrestling history. Goldberg has also had multiple runs in WWE where he's a former WWE Universal Champion. His last match in WWE was a title defense against Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 36.

Goldberg opens up about one of his favourite WCW moments

Da man! @goldberg is in the shop.



Also we are picking the last two winners for the #TalkNShopAMania2 watch codes courtesy of @FiteTV. Write a review via the Apple podcast app and include your social media handle for your chance to win. https://t.co/Q1bADd8cvs pic.twitter.com/iEqK7FXRQo — The Hoots (@TalknShop) November 5, 2020

During the interview with Talk N' Shop, Goldberg opened up about his run in WCW. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion spoke about his match against Hulk Hogan on Nitro and revealed why that night was special for him. He added that, as a former football player. having members of the Atlanta Falcons coming to save him from the nWo was one of the coolest moments of his life:

I’m a football player who got lucky enough to have an opportunity in the wrestling world, and when I wrestled Hogan that night at the Dome – for a guy who aspired to do nothing but play pro football and a guy that got a chance, and I was out there and bled with them I sweat with them, I cried with them, I went through ups and downs with them – these guys were my idols and I worked my ass off to be like them. Well, they were my guests that night, and when we went off the air, the nWo beat the shit out of me. And who came to my aid but the Atlanta Falcons. For me to hang out in that corner and watch guys like Jessie Tuggle and Cornelius Bennett and Chuck Smith and Jamal Anderson and guy after guy that I admired and wanted to be like every day and worked my ass off just to be like them – for that one minute or five minutes or 10 minutes, those dudes didn’t care about a damn thing but being me and being in that ring and wrestling. So, that was a little cool vindication. I’d have to say other than marrying my wife and the birth of my boy, it was the coolest thing ever because I could sit back for a second and say ‘You know, my hard work I guess has paid off. H/T: 411Mania

We don't know when or if we will see Goldberg back in WWE again but a report earier this year stated that Vince McMahon still sees Goldberg as a big star and could continue using him for another few years.

You can listen to the Talk N' Shop podcast HERE.