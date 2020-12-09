Goldberg reveals why he is jealous of John Cena

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg appeared on WWE's The Bump tonight to promote the upcoming WWE Network documentary about his iconic 173-0 streak. Goldberg spoke about how the streak made him an international icon and a hero to kids. He also mentioned how special it was for him to reach out to these kids.

Goldberg then also went on to claim that he is, in a sense, jealous of 16-time world champion John Cena because he has been more involved with these make-a-wishes than him.

"Each and every kid that I was able to reach out to and touch during that time holds a special place in my heart. I see (John) Cena doing all these make-a-wishes and that's the only time I've been jealous of anybody in the business. Because I think he's done more than myself. And, I'm jealous in that I've never got the opportunity to do it more."

Goldberg and John Cena's last WWE appearances

Goldberg's last appearance for WWE came at WrestleMania 36 earlier this year, where he dropped the Universal Championship to Braun Strowman. Goldberg won the Universal title at WWE Super ShowDown by defeating 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt, in what is considered one of the most controversial decisions of the year.

As for John Cena, he also made his last WWE appearance at WrestleMania 36 where he took on Bray Wyatt in a cinematic-style Firefly Fun House match. It was Wyatt who came out victorious, getting revenge for his WrestleMania 30 loss against Cena.

