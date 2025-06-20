Goldberg reveals massive Vince McMahon deal in WWE, which was scrapped

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently discussed a massive deal he received from the Stamford-based promotion's co-founder, Vince McMahon. The deal was later scrapped for a major reason.

Last year, Goldberg announced that he would hang up his boots after one last match in 2025. Since this announcement, many have speculated who would face the legend in his final match. Da Man's opponent was finally revealed on the latest edition of RAW. The former Universal Champion made a surprise appearance on this week's red show and called out Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. The two will now face each other for the title at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12, 2025.

Ahead of his much-anticipated clash, Goldberg recently gave an interview on the JAKIB Sports podcast. During the conversation, Da Man revealed that after his last WWE match against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber 2022 in Saudi Arabia, he agreed to a deal with Vince McMahon for another bout.

However, after Mr. McMahon stepped down from his position in the company, his deal went "up in flames."

"So, I talked to Vince [McMahon], and we agreed that I'd do another match [after his Elimination Chamber match against Roman Reigns], and then, you know, a couple [of] months later, Vince gets fired, and the match goes up in flames. So, you know, that was right after I wrestled Roman. I don't know; it was four [or] five years ago, something like that," he said. [3:17 - 3:36]

WWE legend Rikishi believes Gunther will obliterate Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event

During a recent edition of his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, The Samoan Stinker said that Gunther was in the "driver's seat" with the World Heavyweight Championship around his waist.

The real-life Bloodline member added that he believed The Ring General would destroy Da Man and would put him on a stretcher at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event.

"Now, Gunther's got it. Hey, God bless you, son. You got the bag. You got the belt. Now, you're right back in the driver's seat. And go ahead and do your thing. Make all you can. He will probably just whoop Goldberg's a**, boy. You know, put him in one of those stretchers and then choke him out," Rikishi said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion's final match.

