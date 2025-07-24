Goldberg's "entitlement" has a legitimate reason, thinks ex-WWE star (Exclusive)

Goldberg recently expressed his displeasure with his final WWE match, sparking considerable buzz in the pro wrestling community. According to former star of the company, EC3, the reason for his dissatisfaction may have something to do with his entitlement.Da Man had a stellar rise during his time in WCW, racking up incredible undefeated streaks. However, EC3 believes that the wrestling scene back then was wildly undisciplined, and Goldberg's success at that time in the business gave him a sense of entitlement.Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 explained:&quot;I would say it's about entitlement, but I am trying to think of the term for it, and I eventually do equate it to wrestling, calling it the Goldberg paradox. So if he doesn't hate me after that, he's probably gonna hate me. But it is nothing that is untrue, and it's just the situational base and how it played out. And I think the hardest part is that the way he came up, being given so much in that situation, where the inmates ran the asylum. His growth years were with the wrong people, or around the wrong people.&quot; [12:03 onwards]Watch the full video below:EC3 sent a message to the WWE legendAccording to EC3, there are many positives to consider regarding Goldberg's final match in WWE.On the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, EC3 discussed how the WWE legend's family has been part of the show, and how fans have been incredibly receptive towards him. He said:&quot;Let's not look at the negative. Let's look at the positive that you went out in your hometown to a crowd that was extremely receptive, extremely grateful for you. You had your son there, you had your family there. Live the moment you lived in the ring, saying goodbye. That's what I think is important.&quot; [10:43 onwards]For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see if Goldberg has more comments to add on the matter.If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.