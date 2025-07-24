  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Goldberg's "entitlement" has a legitimate reason, thinks ex-WWE star (Exclusive)

Goldberg's "entitlement" has a legitimate reason, thinks ex-WWE star (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Published Jul 24, 2025 03:24 GMT
What is next for Goldberg? (via WWE.com)
What is next for Goldberg? (via WWE.com)

Goldberg recently expressed his displeasure with his final WWE match, sparking considerable buzz in the pro wrestling community. According to former star of the company, EC3, the reason for his dissatisfaction may have something to do with his entitlement.

Ad

Da Man had a stellar rise during his time in WCW, racking up incredible undefeated streaks. However, EC3 believes that the wrestling scene back then was wildly undisciplined, and Goldberg's success at that time in the business gave him a sense of entitlement.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 explained:

"I would say it's about entitlement, but I am trying to think of the term for it, and I eventually do equate it to wrestling, calling it the Goldberg paradox. So if he doesn't hate me after that, he's probably gonna hate me. But it is nothing that is untrue, and it's just the situational base and how it played out. And I think the hardest part is that the way he came up, being given so much in that situation, where the inmates ran the asylum. His growth years were with the wrong people, or around the wrong people." [12:03 onwards]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the full video below:

youtube-cover
Ad

EC3 sent a message to the WWE legend

According to EC3, there are many positives to consider regarding Goldberg's final match in WWE.

On the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, EC3 discussed how the WWE legend's family has been part of the show, and how fans have been incredibly receptive towards him. He said:

"Let's not look at the negative. Let's look at the positive that you went out in your hometown to a crowd that was extremely receptive, extremely grateful for you. You had your son there, you had your family there. Live the moment you lived in the ring, saying goodbye. That's what I think is important." [10:43 onwards]
Ad
Ad

For now, fans will have to stay tuned to see if Goldberg has more comments to add on the matter.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

About the author
Shubhajit Deb

Shubhajit Deb

Twitter icon

Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.

A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.

Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.

If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.

Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications