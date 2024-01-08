Goldberg's match against the Undertaker was "very bad goodbye," says veteran (Exclusive)

While Goldberg and The Undertaker are two of the biggest names to ever set foot in the wrestling business, their standoff in Saudi Arabia was a poor retirement match at that point, according to a veteran.

Goldberg and Undertaker squared off in 2019, during the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia. Despite both the names being absolute legends in the business, their match failed to deliver on its expectations. A number of botches and poorly executed moves made the bout more scary than entertaining, which many did not fail to notice.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, veteran journalist Bill Apter spoke about the match from the standpoint of it being Goldberg's retirement match. He stated:

"It was a very bad goodbye to him. If he was promised a match on the way out, that should not have been that match. It kind of took him down several notches in a lot of people's eyes because of the blown spots in that particular match. So he doesn't want that to be the end of it." [1:27 onwards]

Undertaker had previously been warned by Batista before facing Goldberg

Before The Undertaker had the disastrous match with Goldberg, Batista had apparently joked about changing his mind.

Speaking with Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin, the former Evolution member stated:

“I called ‘Taker Friday. I called him Friday and I said, ‘Hey man, is there any way I can talk you out of this?’ and he just started laughing. He goes, ‘You know, when they talked to me about it a while back it sounded good, but I’m obligated, so we’re doing it.’”

The Deadman is retired from pro-wrestling now, as well as a Hall of Famer. It remains to be seen what he will do next.

