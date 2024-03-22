Goldberg's old colleague seemingly sides with Asuka amid controversial comment

Former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg recently made a comment about Asuka and her undefeated streak of 914 days.

A former colleague of the veteran from his WCW days posted a photo on X/Twitter, seemingly siding with The Empress of Tomorrow. The man in question is Sean Waltman (aka X-Pac)

Speaking on Tim Green - Nothing Left Unsaid, Goldberg seemingly brushed off the history Asuka made by breaking his undefeated streak. These comments got him a lot of flak.

"Well, a girl beat my winning streak... beat my undefeated streak. Yeah, I can't even remember. Asuka is her name; some Japanese girl. They touted her as being the one to have the longest winning streak, and it just so happened that it culminated when I got there, right? And then, it just so happened that every single wrestler uses the spear in their moves, right? Pretty ironic that happened when I got there, right? That's how they do."

Sean Waltman, who was in WCW around the same time as the former Universal Champion, doesn't seem to agree with the sentiment.

The nine-time champion in WWE posted a photo alongside Asuka and the late great Scott Hall, seemingly hinting that he sided with the Japanese star over the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

Scott Hall once praised Asuka and took a shot at Goldberg

Scott Hall was a great friend of Sean Waltman and also seemingly had a lot of respect for Asuka's skills. Hall, who had wrestled Goldberg multiple times in his career, gave the Japanese star her flowers in 2017.

When Asuka put out a post expressing her respect for the former Universal Champion after breaking his streak, Scott Hall responded by saying that she was more talented than the veteran.

"You're much more talented than Goldberg," wrote Hall.

Just like Scott Hall and X-Pac, many wrestling fans also side with The Empress of Tomorrow. Even though the WWE Hall of Famer had some iconic matches throughout his career, Asuka's work cannot be ignored.

