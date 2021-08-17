Goldberg's honest opinion on WWE selecting Bobby Lashley as his next opponent

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has no problem with WWE’s higher-ups selecting Bobby Lashley as his second opponent of 2021.

Goldberg, who turns 55 in December, competes in two matches per year as part of his WWE contract. After unsuccessfully challenging Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble, he will challenge Lashley for the title at WWE SummerSlam this weekend.

In an interview with Bleacher Report’s Graham Matthews, Goldberg made it clear that he is happy to face anyone WWE puts in front of him.

“I'm not shying away from him,” Goldberg said. “Give me the biggest, baddest guys you got. He's going to see what it's like to be in the ring with me, and I'm sure he's fantasized about it for 20 years or whatever, as I have about being in the ring with him. But be careful what you wish for, big boy. That's all I've got to say.”

Lashley has held the WWE Championship since defeating The Miz for the title on WWE RAW in March. Watch the video above to hear what he told Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino about his upcoming match against Goldberg.

Goldberg is a fan of Bobby Lashley

Goldberg is a three-time WWE World Champion but he has never held Bobby Lashley's WWE Championship

Bobby Lashley has won the WWE Championship, ECW Championship (x2), Intercontinental Championship (x2), and United States Championship (x2) during his time in WWE. Before returning to WWE in 2018, he also fought for several MMA promotions, including Bellator.

Goldberg, who considered pursuing MMA earlier in his career, has a lot of respect for Lashley as a human being.

“As a person, I'm extremely proud of [Lashley]," Goldberg said. "As an opponent, let's just say I'm going to be karma because the way he's gone about his business—his character—I'm not a big fan of. As a human being, I am a great Bobby Lashley fan. There's no doubt about it. I always have been. Big monster, athletic guy that poses a huge threat to anybody and everybody that gets in the ring with him? Hey, I want to get in the ring with that guy.”

The latest episode of WWE RAW saw Goldberg hit Lashley with a spear five days before their match at WWE SummerSlam. Hear former WWE writer Vince Russo review this week’s episode of RAW in the video above.

