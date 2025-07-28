  • home icon
Goldberg's son is thinking about his WWE name and entrance (Exclusive)

By Danny Hart
Modified Jul 28, 2025 15:05 GMT
Gage witnessed his father
Gage witnessed his father's final WWE match [Image Credits: wwe.com]

Gage Goldberg attended Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12 to watch his father's WWE retirement bout against Gunther. In an exclusive interview, the 19-year-old revealed he has thought about his possible wrestling entrance and character name.

Gage first appeared on WWE programming in 2016 when his dad returned to the ring after a 12-year absence. In recent years, the football player has also featured sporadically during his father's storylines with Bobby Lashley, Gunther, and others.

Asked whether he could follow in his dad's footsteps, Gage told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that creating a wrestling persona had been on his mind:

"I was really thinking about that today. I'm gonna be so honest, I was thinking about that a couple of hours ago because I was talking to my best friend, Titus, he's my roommate, and he's like, 'If you went into the WWE, what would your name be? What would your walkout be?' And I have no clue for either one of those because, I mean, it would be nostalgic, it would be pretty cool if I went out to my dad's same entrance, but I don't even know." [1:32 – 2:01]
Watch the video above to find out how Gage's mother reacted to Bill Goldberg's defeat against World Heavyweight Champion Gunther.

Gage Goldberg addresses his father's iconic WCW and WWE entrance

Throughout his career, Bill Goldberg walked through a set of sparklers and smoke on the stage area en route to the ring. At times, he was also accompanied by security guards as he made his way from the locker room to the entrance way.

Elaborating on his possible wrestling entrance, Gage confirmed he would be willing to blow smoke through his nose like his father:

"That might be like an acquired taste, but I don't know. I could get to that point. I'll do it." [2:06 – 2:13]

In the same interview, Gage explained why he apologized on his dad's behalf after Saturday Night's Main Event.

