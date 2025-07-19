Gage Goldberg said sorry on his dad's behalf after WWE SNME (Exclusive)

By Danny Hart
Modified Jul 19, 2025 15:05 GMT
Gage Goldberg (left) and Bill Goldberg (right) [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Bill Goldberg faced Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12 in the final match of his WWE career. In an exclusive interview, the wrestling legend's son, Gage, confirmed he apologized to referee Charles Robinson after the show.

Goldberg lost the World Heavyweight Championship bout after being choked out by Gunther. In the closing stages, the retiring star hit Robinson with his trademark spear in a scripted moment. The official later revealed on Instagram that he suffered a broken rib during the incident.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Gage applauded Robinson for receiving his father's iconic move:

"Oh yeah, I did [talk to Charles Robinson]. He actually broke his rib. I saw on his Instagram he broke his rib. I had to say sorry to him just for my dad. Charles is bada**. He's taken the spear from him, and he took it like a champ, I will say. Big kudos to him." [8:43 – 9:08]
youtube-cover
Watch the video above to hear more from Gage Goldberg on several Saturday Night's Main Event topics, including his backstage conversation with Bron Breakker.

Bill Goldberg's honest reaction to his WWE SNME match

Although the event was widely viewed as a success, Bill Goldberg made it clear in an interview on July 15 that he was not happy with his final WWE match.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, the 58-year-old questioned why his full speech after the bout was not televised on NBC. He also hinted he will have more to say on the matter in the near future.

"100 percent," Goldberg replied when asked if he would have preferred to compete at a premium live event. "Yeah, absolutely. They cut me off in freaking 20 seconds with the microphone in my hand, for God's sake. I've got two weeks, man. I've got two weeks before I can really spill the beans, make my feelings kind of known about the entire rundown from the inception of the idea to its delivery."
In the same interview, the 2018 WWE Hall of Famer refused to rule out the possibility of wrestling again one day.

