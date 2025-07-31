  • home icon
Goldberg's son went against his father's comments about his last WWE match, says veteran (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Published Jul 31, 2025 00:04 GMT
What is Goldberg planning? (via WWE.com)
What is Goldberg planning? (via WWE.com)

Goldberg had his retirement match at WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, which he later stated did not go as planned. Surprisingly, Da Man's disapproving comments weren’t echoed by his son, Gage, according to Bill Apter.

The veteran journalist had a conversation with Gage after Goldberg expressed his dissatisfaction with how his retirement speech was cut off midway by the network. Da Man mentioned that something like this probably would never happen to The Undertaker.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, veteran journalist Bill Apter stated that Gage did not agree with his father's comments. He said:

"Gage agreed with me, not with his dad, saying that NBC would have cut it off no matter who it was. Bill Goldberg said that he doesn't think they would have done that with The Undertaker or John Cena. But that's not the way it is." [3:36 onwards]
You can check out the full video below:

youtube-cover
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long also agrees with Bill Apter

According to Teddy Long, the network would have cut off even The Undertaker's speech if it went over the time limit.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer agreed with Bill Apter's thoughts and stated:

"TV is about time, okay? They will cut you off if the time is running out. So time ran out on him. You know, he just had to understand that. I am like Bill, they would have cut off Taker, Hogan, anybody," said Long. [4:08 onwards]
It remains to be seen whether Goldberg will address the topic again and if he will have another match in the future.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Shubhajit Deb

Edited by Neda Ali
